COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPS
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 88,244 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 285,890 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 11.8 %
NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $11.48 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $710.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than COMPASS Pathways
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.