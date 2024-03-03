Comparing Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) & Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wells Fargo & Company and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 9 6 1 2.50 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus target price of $51.43, indicating a potential downside of 6.59%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $3.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

72.5% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $115.34 billion 1.71 $19.14 billion $4.82 11.42 Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A $5.22 14.69

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 16.60% 12.40% 1.07% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services, such as corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors in brokerage and wealth offices, consumer bank branches, independent offices, and digitally through WellsTrade and Intuitive Investor. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. In addition, the company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. Commonwealth Bank of Australia was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

