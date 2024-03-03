Comparing Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Grab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -18.43% -6.77% -5.10% Lyft -7.73% -54.80% -5.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lyft 1 19 3 0 2.09

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grab and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Grab currently has a consensus price target of $4.81, suggesting a potential upside of 55.24%. Lyft has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 16.37%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Lyft.

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grab and Lyft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $2.36 billion 5.16 -$434.00 million ($0.10) -31.00 Lyft $4.40 billion 1.48 -$340.32 million ($0.89) -18.37

Lyft has higher revenue and earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grab beats Lyft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers access to autonomous vehicles; centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

