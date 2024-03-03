Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of CHRS opened at $2.41 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $268.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,283,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 1,710,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after purchasing an additional 575,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

