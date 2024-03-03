Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.55. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 32,014 shares traded.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 278,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 235,137 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 188,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 169,867 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 176,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 106,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

