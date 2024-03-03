Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 126,464,622 shares trading hands.

Clontarf Energy Stock Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06.

Clontarf Energy Company Profile

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

