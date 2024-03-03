Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on YOU. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

