Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

