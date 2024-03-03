Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.36.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

CSCO stock opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,701,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,341,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

