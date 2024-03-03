Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHR. Cormark cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.32.

CHR stock opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2400881 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

