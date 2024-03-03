China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 1.9 %

China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

