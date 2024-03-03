Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

