Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $314.63

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.63 ($3.99) and traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.50). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 354 ($4.49), with a volume of 290,792 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.69) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Chemring Group Price Performance

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £967.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2,723.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,384.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.12), for a total value of £28,957.50 ($36,729.45). In other news, insider Michael Ord sold 175,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.41), for a total transaction of £610,945.32 ($774,917.96). Also, insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.12), for a total value of £28,957.50 ($36,729.45). Insiders have sold 273,075 shares of company stock valued at $93,768,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

