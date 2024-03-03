Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 334.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:CHE opened at $613.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $590.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.91. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $649.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

