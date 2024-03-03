Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,863 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 7.9% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $205,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 117,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 77,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.30. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

