Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Altarock Partners LLC

Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,237 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for 5.5% of Altarock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Altarock Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Charter Communications worth $218,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $508,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.16. 1,376,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.64 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.75.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.