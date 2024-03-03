CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 38,552 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of CF Bankshares worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.53. CF Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

