Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.07 million. Certara also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.460 EPS.

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 157.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Certara by 92.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,396 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $15,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Certara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

