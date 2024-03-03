Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CENX. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $979.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 2.67.

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 34,206 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.