Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CENX. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
Century Aluminum Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum
In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 34,206 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
