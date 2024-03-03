Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.41

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.41 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 93.40 ($1.18). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.18), with a volume of 4,003,518 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,868.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

