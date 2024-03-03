Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

Celanese Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CE opened at $153.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.78. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

