CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the January 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
CB Scientific Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBSC opened at $0.06 on Friday. CB Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.
About CB Scientific
