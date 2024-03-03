CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the January 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CB Scientific Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBSC opened at $0.06 on Friday. CB Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

About CB Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.