Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nomura lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

