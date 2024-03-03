Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) & Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.06% 5.84% 3.83% Atlas Copco 16.24% 31.52% 15.06%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $2.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays out 71.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Copco pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Atlas Copco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Copco 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Atlas Copco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $1.95 billion 1.00 $96.79 million $3.26 24.74 Atlas Copco $16.28 billion 5.23 $2.64 billion $0.55 31.76

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, the company offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, it provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

