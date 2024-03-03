Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,400 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the January 31st total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 700.7 days.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

