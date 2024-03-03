Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,400 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the January 31st total of 253,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 700.7 days.
Cascades Stock Performance
Shares of Cascades stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.
Cascades Company Profile
