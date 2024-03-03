Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Update

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Carbon Revolution Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.

Carbon Revolution Public Price Performance

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

NASDAQ:CREV opened at $9.87 on Friday. Carbon Revolution Public has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $197.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90.

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

