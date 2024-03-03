Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2024

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Carbon Revolution Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:CREV opened at $9.87 on Friday. Carbon Revolution Public has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $197.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.