Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Update

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Carbon Revolution Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company.
Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile
Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
