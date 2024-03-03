Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as low as $11.81. Canfor shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 306 shares changing hands.

Canfor Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.