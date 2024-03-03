Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Stake Raised by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 220.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,975 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canaan were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Canaan by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 954,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Canaan by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,374,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 622,386 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Canaan by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 533,396 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 532,667 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canaan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Canaan Price Performance

Shares of CAN opened at $1.63 on Friday. Canaan Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

About Canaan

(Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.