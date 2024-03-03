Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,846.29

Shares of Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,846.29 ($61.47) and traded as low as GBX 4,450 ($56.44). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,450 ($56.44), with a volume of 2,013 shares.

Camellia Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of £122.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,238.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,703.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,841.54.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture and engineering services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

