California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,401 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 138.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day moving average of $126.16.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.