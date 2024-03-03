California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 76,682 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,682 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of PPL worth $25,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in PPL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 324,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PPL by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 100,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

