California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,716 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,716 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of EQT worth $21,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in EQT by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 161.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in EQT by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,771,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

