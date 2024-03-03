California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,153 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $19,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

