California Resources Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

California Resources has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect California Resources to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

CRC stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. California Resources has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.02.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.47 million. California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in California Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

