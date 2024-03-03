CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

CalAmp Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.02. CalAmp has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post -10.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

CalAmp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.