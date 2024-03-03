CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
CalAmp Trading Down 7.8 %
NASDAQ CAMP opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.02. CalAmp has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp will post -10.81 EPS for the current year.
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
