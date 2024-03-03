Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 185,757 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185,757 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 41,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $252.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $255.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

