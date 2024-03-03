Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,589 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 28.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,907,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Waste Connections by 12.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 227,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $2,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $165.40 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.72. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

