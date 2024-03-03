Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

