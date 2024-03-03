CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Trading Up 5.5%

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.27 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.27). Approximately 1,353,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,479,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.20).

CAB Payments Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.65 million and a PE ratio of 715.71.

Insider Activity at CAB Payments

In other news, insider Richard Hallett purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £23,250 ($29,490.11). 64.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAB Payments Company Profile

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

