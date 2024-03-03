BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on BYD in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get BYD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYDDY

BYD Stock Performance

BYD Company Profile

Shares of BYDDY opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.44. BYD has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

(Get Free Report)

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.