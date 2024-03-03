BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $102.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

