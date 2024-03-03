Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,989.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,975 ($37.73).

BNZL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.98) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

BNZL stock opened at GBX 3,104 ($39.37) on Friday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,680 ($33.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,306 ($41.93). The firm has a market cap of £10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,989.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,199.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,016.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 50.10 ($0.64) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $18.20. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 4,358.97%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

