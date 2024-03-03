Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 138.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.98. 1,522,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,792. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.47 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.