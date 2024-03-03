Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 79.3% in February

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,716,900 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the January 31st total of 4,860,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,716.9 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Stock Performance

BDWBF opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.