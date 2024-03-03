Brokerages Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Target Price at $7.39

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.12.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IQ
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI
iQIYI Stock Up 3.5 %
IQ stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. iQIYI has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iQIYI
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.