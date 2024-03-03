Brokerages Set iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Target Price at $7.39

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI Stock Up 3.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth $339,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 147.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,603,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324,876 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 62.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,557 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iQIYI by 216.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 604,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

IQ stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. iQIYI has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.