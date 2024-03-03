Brokerages Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Price Target at $24.14

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EE

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $882,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $3,113,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EE stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.41. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.