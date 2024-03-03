Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price at $94.46

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.46.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $87.17 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after acquiring an additional 463,055 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 423,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $788,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.