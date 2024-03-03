Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BR stock opened at $203.74 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,801. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

