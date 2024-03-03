BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BTSG) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 6th

BrightSpring Health Services’ (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 6th. BrightSpring Health Services had issued 53,333,334 shares in its initial public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $693,333,342 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During BrightSpring Health Services’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTSG shares. Bank of America started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

BTSG stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

