Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.63.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,233. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

